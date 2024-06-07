‘Is EVM dead or alive?’: Modi's swipe at Opposition after Lok Sabha elections, Congress says ‘collecting evidence…’
Narendra Modi accused the Opposition of undermining the Election Commission and questioned the EVMs' credibility. Congress is gathering evidence to support their claims. Modi expressed confidence in India's democracy and hoped to avoid EVM controversies for the next 5 years.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi took a dig at the Opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday, June 7, accusing them of trying to undermine the Election Commission of India.