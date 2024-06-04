Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Winners List: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024 began at 8 am on Tuesday, June 4. Exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power with a historic third straight term, bagging more than 400 seats.

A party or a coalition needs to win at least 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be in power at the centre. Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms, if the NDA emerges victorious under his leadership this election. The BJP is confident of easily crossing the majority mark and has even planned out celebrations, while the Opposition’s INDIA bloc has rubbished the exit polls.

To recall, pollsters had predicted around 285 seats for the NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in reality, the NDA bagged 353 seats, of which the BJP got 303 alone. The Opposition’s UPA managed only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, the NDA was estimated to win around 257-340 seats. However, the NDA won 336 seats and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the first time.

It is worth mentioning that the BJP has already won the Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, which has a total of 26 seats. Mukesh Dalal, the BJP candidate, was announced as the sole victor from Surat on April 22 after eight other contenders withdrew from the race following the disqualification of Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani and his replacement. The disqualification stemmed from purported inconsistencies in the signatures of their backers on their nomination papers.

The winners list from the BJP-led NDA and the opposition parties-led INDIA bloc will be out as the Election Commission announces the result of the 543-member Lok Sabha election. As per initial trends by ECI till 9.50 am, the BJP is leading on 200 seats, Congress is ahead on 80 seats, and the Samajwadi Party on 31 seats.

Early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Tuesday indicated Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, and Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, were leading from their constituencies.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Surat Mukesh Dalal BJP

(Please check back for more updates)

