Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi is leading from Varanasi in early trends | Full list of winners here
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Winners List: Counting of votes began, exit polls predict NDA led by PM Modi to win over 400 seats. BJP confident of majority, opposition skeptical. BJP has already won Surat Lok Sabha constituency. Winners list to be announced by Election Commission.
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Winners List: The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election 2024 began at 8 am on Tuesday, June 4. Exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power with a historic third straight term, bagging more than 400 seats.