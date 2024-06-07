Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Not just Faizabad, BJP lost 5 of 9 Lok Sabha seats in Ayodhya region. Details here
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP's Hindutva plan in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya region faces setback as it loses seats like Ambedkar Nagar and Shrawasti, apart from Faizabad. Varanasi region also sees losses for the saffron party in general elections 2024.
Samajwadi Party’s candidate Awadhesh Prasad Singh defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Lallu Singh in Faizabad in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results announced on June 4. Singh had won the seat in 2014 and 2019 elections. Temple city Ayodhya – where the Ram Temple is situated – falls under Faizabad seat, one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.