Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP's Hindutva plan in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya region faces setback as it loses seats like Ambedkar Nagar and Shrawasti, apart from Faizabad. Varanasi region also sees losses for the saffron party in general elections 2024.

Samajwadi Party’s candidate Awadhesh Prasad Singh defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Lallu Singh in Faizabad in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results announced on June 4. Singh had won the seat in 2014 and 2019 elections. Temple city Ayodhya – where the Ram Temple is situated – falls under Faizabad seat, one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP not only lost from Faizabad, but faced defeats in five of the nine seats in Ayodhya region of Uttar Pradesh. The other four seats that BJP lost in the region include Sultanpur, where BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi was defeated by SP candidate Ram Bhual Nishad,. In Basti too, SP candidate Ram Prasad Chaudhary defeated BJP’s two-time sitting MP Harish Dwivedi.

The other seats in Ayodhya region that the BJP lost are Ambedkar Nagar and Shrawasti. The BJP had lost these seats in 2019 too. In Ambedkar Nagar, SP candidate Lalji Verma defeated BJP candidate Ritesh Pandey, who won the seat in 2019 but on a BJP ticket. In Shrawasti, SP candidate Ram Shromani Verma defeated BJP candidate Saket Mishra by over 76000 votes. Mishra is son of Nripendra Misra, chairman of Ram Temple construction committee.

The seats in Ayodhya region that BJP won included Kaiserganj, where Karan Bhushan Singh, son of BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations emerged victorious. The BJP also won from Gonda, Domariyaganj and Bahraich seats in the region.

Ayodhya region was key for BJP's Hindutva plan, especially in Uttar Pradesh where it could just won 33 of 80 seats in 2024 as against 62 seats in 2019. The opposition INDIA bloc won 43 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya – an event which many saw would fetch electoral benefits for the BJP in 2024 general elections.

Setbacks in Varanasi region too The BJP's setbacks from Uttar Pradesh also include 9 seats of 12 in Varanasi region that it lost. The 12 seats of the region include Varanasi, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Robertsganj, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Ghosi, Azamgarh, Lalganj and Ballia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2019 general elections, the party with its ally Apna Dal-Soneylal had won seven of these seats. It lost Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Lalganj and Azamgarh. The saffron party, however, retained Azamgarh in a bypoll later.

In 2024, the BJP won only three seats including one won by ally Apna Dal-Soneylal. The BJP lost Chandauli, Robertsganj, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Lalganj, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Azamgarh and Ballia.

The seats that the BJP won in the region include Varanasi, Mirzapur and Bhadohi. In Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi won, albeit with a reduced margin of 1.5 lakh votes. Mirzapur seat was bagged by Union minister Anupriya Patel, the leader of the Apna Dal (Soneylal). In Bhadohi, the BJP’s Vinod Kumar Bind defeated TMC’s Lalitesh Pati Tripathi by about 44,000 votes.

