Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi set for historic third term; Congress emerges as strong opposition
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The BJP-led NDA was hovering around 292 seats, as of 8.30 pm. The opposition INDIA bloc was leading in 232 seats, belying all exit poll predictions. A party or a coalition needs to win at least 272 seats to come to power at the Centre.
Narendra Modi is poised to take oath as prime minister for the record third term as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a simple majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The election results announced on June 4, however, indicated that the NDA had not achieved the landslide victory that most exit polls had predicted.