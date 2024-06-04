Lok Sabha Results: Prashant Kishor's prediction goes horribly wrong; BJP far from 'No. 1' in Bengal amid TMC strong run
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Political strategist Prashant Kishor predicted that the BJP may emerge as the 'No. 1 party in West Bengal'. However, the Election Commission's data and trends show the opposite.
All eyes are on the Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, set to be declared by Tuesday evening. The Election Commission's trend shows a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA bloc. By 4 pm on Tuesday, the BJP won eight seats and led in 234 seats. The Congress, meanwhile, won four seats and was leading in 95 Lok Sabha seats.