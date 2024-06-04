'For the first time since 1962...': PM Modi arrives at BJP headquarters after ‘historic’ Lok Sabha election win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters on Friday after the NDA secured a historic third term in office. Party workers and supporters sounded 'shankha', danced to 'dhol' beats and chanted 'Modi' slogans as the newly re-elected lawmaker arrived. Senior politicians including Union Home Minister Amit Shah BJP chief JP Nadda were also in attendance.