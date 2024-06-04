Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters on Friday after the NDA secured a historic third term in office. Party workers and supporters sounded 'shankha', danced to 'dhol' beats and chanted 'Modi' slogans as the newly re-elected lawmaker arrived. Senior politicians including Union Home Minister Amit Shah BJP chief JP Nadda were also in attendance.

“ ...On this sacred day, it is confirmed that NDA is making govt for the 3rd time. We are grateful to the people," the Prime Minister said.

Modi began his address to party workers with chants of “Jai Jagannath" — a nod to the BJP's sweep of Odisha Assembly elections.

Modi had earlier lauded party workers for their hard work and vowed to “continue the good work done in the last decade". Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the BJP will win 240 seats on its own — a significant dip from its previous tally of 303. The party will now have to rely on alliance partners in order to form the government and come to power.

"People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," he tweeted as the counting of votes continued on Tuesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)

