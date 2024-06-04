Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the prime minister will be from the Congress party if the INDIA bloc comes to power, as the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to the media, Raut said that if the Congress crosses the 100 Lok Sabha seats mark, the INDIA bloc will come to power.

Further stating that the Congress party could even reach 150 Lok Sabha seats, Raut added," If the Congress emerges as the biggest party, the prime minister will be from the Congress party. It is the wish of the people that Rahul Gandhi should lead the nation."

Last month, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had said that Rahul Gandhi is his first choice as prime minister candidate as he represents the youth, and length and breadth of the country.

Kharge had also rejected the talk that he too could be a prime ministerial candidate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has defied exit poll predictions with a surge in seat tally as trends show the opposition coalition leading in 230 seats.

The INDIA bloc has got a massive boost in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana and Maharashtra, among other states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to EC data, the Congress party is leading in 96 seats. In Maharashtra, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) are leading in 11 seats each, while the NCP (SP) is ahead in eight seats.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is leading from both Wayanad and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats. In Wayanad, Gandhi is leading by over 3 lakh votes, and in Raebareli, he is leading by over 2 lakh votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

