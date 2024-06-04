Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar leads Shashi Tharoor of Congress in Thiruvananthapuram
In a surprising trend, union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala with a margin of 21,909 votes, while veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is trailing from his bastion.
According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar got 2,02,742 votes, Shashi Tharoor 1,80,833 votes, and Pannian Ravindran of the CPI received 1,44,613 votes.