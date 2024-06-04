In a surprising trend, union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala with a margin of 21,909 votes, while veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is trailing from his bastion

In a surprising trend, union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala with a margin of 21,909 votes, while veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is trailing from his bastion.According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar got 2,02,742 votes, Shashi Tharoor 1,80,833 votes, and Pannian Ravindran of the CPI received 1,44,613 votes.

In Kerala, Congress leads at 12 seats, and IUML and CPI(M) lead at two seats each. The BJP has also secured leads in two Constituencies: Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. If the BJP holds on to the leas, it will mark the first instance of the party winning a Lok Sabha seat from the state.

Also Read | Election Results 2024 Live Updates: NDA nears 300 seats; INDIA defies exit polls Earlier, on Monday, after the exit polls predicted a third straight win for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, Tharoor said the polls were laughable, asserting that the INDIA bloc would get 295 seats.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Who’ll be kingmakers if BJP falls short of 272? "We are seeing it with scepticism and disbelief because we have also been campaigning throughout the country. We also have a sense of what the pulse of the people is and we don't believe it is reflected accurately in these polls. Our Congress president, after meeting all the INDIA bloc members, has said that he is convinced that we are getting about 295 for the alliance. I stick to that number," Tharoor told reporters on Monday.

Also Read | Smriti Irani, Amethi Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Smriti Irani trailing with a margin of 55,974 votes As per the early trends, the UDF is leading in 16 seats. The most-awaited result from Kerala would be in Thrissur, where BJP candidate Suresh Gopi, actor-turned-politician, has been clearly maintaining a lead over rivals V S Sunil Kumar of CPI and K Muraleedharan of Congress. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued to lead in Wayanad by crossing a majority of 1.2 lakh votes. Another Congress candidate V K Sreekandan is leading by a margin of 34,265 votes in Palakkad LS constituency against CPI (M) A Vijayaraghavan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

