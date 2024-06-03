Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Shashi Tharoor says 'exit polls are laughable...'
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said some of the exit polls are laughable. “If any exit poll can say that the BJP will win up to 7 seats in Kerala - either they are suffering from heatstroke or they don't understand Kerala,” he added.
After the exit polls predicted a third straight win for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the exit polls are laughable, asserting that INDIA bloc will get 295 seats .