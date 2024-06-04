Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Shocker from Ayodhya as BJP trails in Faizabad, the seat that houses Ram Mandir
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya – an event which many saw would fetch electoral benefits to the BJP.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Samajwadi Party candidate Awadesh Prasad was leading over Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Lallu Singh in Faizabad Lok Sabha seat by over 3000 votes by 12.30 pm, the Election Commission of India said as the counting for Lok Sabha Elections was underway on June 4. Temple city Ayodhya, where the Ram Temple, falls under Faizabad seat, one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.