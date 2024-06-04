Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Samajwadi Party candidate Awadesh Prasad was leading over Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Lallu Singh in Faizabad Lok Sabha seat by over 3000 votes by 12.30 pm, the Election Commission of India said as the counting for Lok Sabha Elections was underway on June 4. Temple city Ayodhya, where the Ram Temple, falls under Faizabad seat, one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.

Prasad had bagged 15,1501 votes while his closest rival Singh was at 14,8143, as per the poll panel numbers.

In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya – an event which many saw would fetch electoral benefits to the BJP.

Lallu Singh had won the seat in 2014 and 2019.

INDIA bloc parties, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, were leading on 41 of the 80 UP seats. The BJP was leading on 35 seats till last updates on Election Commission of India website. In 2019, the BJP had bagged 62 seats from Uttar Pradesh.

Overall across the country, the BJP-led NDA was leading in about 290 seats while the INDIA bloc's lead crossed 227 seats defying all exit poll predictions as counting is underway across 542 seats on June 4.

The counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began at 8 am. All eyes are on whether the exit poll predictions will hold ground and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes back to power with a historic third straight term.

A party or a coalition needs to win at least 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be in power at the centre. With one seat, Surat already decided in NDA's kitty unopposed, votes for 542 seats will be counted today.

