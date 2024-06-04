Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha national president and incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya won the Lok Sabha election from Karnataka's Bangalore South constituency, defeating Congress candidate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surya polled 7,50,830 votes, while his opponent Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy received 4,73,747 votes.

The BJP MP defeated Reddy by a margin of 2,77,00 votes.

“Bengaluru South has blessed @narendramodi led BJP once again! I thank you all for reposing your faith in me & blessing us with a massive margin of 2.77 lakh votes," said Surya in a post on X.

The BJP MP also promised to work with even more dedication and double down on all projects that he initiated in his first term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bahujan Samaj Party's Arun Prasad A got just 2,425 votes. 19 other candidates who were in the fray, got less than 2,000 votes each.

Whereas, 7,857 people also opted for NOTA (None of the above).

BJP candidates have won in all four seats in Bengaluru.

As per EC, BJP has won 17 seats in Karnataka, while Congress emerged winner on nine seats. Two candidates of JDS also won Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to party's performance in the state, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that they were expecting to win 15 seats, however they won nine seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In 2019, we won only 1 position. This time, we won 9 seats. We got 45.34% vote share in the state and BJP got 46.04% vote share. The gap is less than 1%. In 2019, the BJP got 51.38% and we got 31.88%. Our vote share has increased this time than in 2019."

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy won the Mandya seat by a margin of 2,84,620 votes, defeating Venkataramane Gowda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

