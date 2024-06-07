Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ hoarding in Patna hails Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Bihar sends 40 members to Lok Sabha. The BJP won 12 seats while the Chirag Paswan-led LJP won 5 seats in the general elections. Overall, the NDA bagged 30 of the 40 seats in Bihar while the opposition INDIA bloc won 9 seats.
A big hoarding of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hailing him with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (Tiger is alive) slogan have come up in state capital Patna as the Janata Dal United (JD-U) leader extended support for the Narendra Modi to lead the next National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Union government on June 7. Kumar's JD-U, which is an alliance partner in the NDA, won 12 seats in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, the results of which were announced on June 4.