A big hoarding of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hailing him with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (Tiger is alive) slogan have come up in state capital Patna as the Janata Dal United (JD-U) leader extended support for the Narendra Modi to lead the next National Democratic Alliance ( NDA ) Union government on June 7. Kumar's JD-U, which is an alliance partner in the NDA, won 12 seats in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, the results of which were announced on June 4.

Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Here

Bihar sends 40 members to Lok Sabha. The BJP won 12 seats while the Chirag Paswan-led LJP won 5 seats in the general elections. Overall, the NDA bagged 30 of the 40 seats in Bihar while the opposition INDIA bloc won 9 seats.

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ refers to the Salman Khan starrer 2017 movie which was a sequel to the record-breaking blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.

The hoarding with a picture of Kumar and two tigers has been put up near Tara Mandal in Patna, the state capital. There is a picture of Sonu Singh, perhaps a JD-U worker, on the hoarding too.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leaders, newly-elected MPs, and allies, including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar on Friday extended support for Narendra Modi to lead the next National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Union government. Modi was elected as NDA's Parliamentary leader during the meeting in the Parliament’s central hall.

Also Read: Election Results 2024: ‘INDIA bloc never worked for the nation,’ says Nitish Kumar at NDA meet ahead of Modi's 3rd term

Narendra Modi is poised to take oath as Prime Minister on Sunday. Modi, along with Naidu and Nitish Kumar, is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu later today to formally stake claim for government formation.

The NDA finished with 293 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The BJP emerged victorious on 240 out of 543 seats, while the Congress secured 99 seats. Although the BJP fell short of the 272-majority mark, it relies on NDA allies to form the government.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!