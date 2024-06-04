Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday posted a small video on social media platform and said that he would have remained an MP of both Wayanad or Raebareli seats if it was in his control.

Amid questions about whether he would like to remain an MP from Wayanad or Raebareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday posted a short video thanking voters from both the seats.

In a 30-second video, Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters for the immense love and support.

"I am being questioned whether I will remain an MP for Wayanad or Raebareli seat. If it was in my control, I would have liked to remain an MP from both places," said Gandhi.

In Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi defeated CPI's Annie Raja by a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes.

Gandhi got 6,47,445 votes, which was lower than the 7,06,367 votes he got in 2019 from the same constituency.

In 2019 too, the Congress leader won from Wayanad constituency, which paved his entry to the Lok Sabha after defeat in Amethi.

In Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi defeated BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes.

In the previous election, Rahul Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi, had won the seat.

From 2004 to 2019, Rahul Gandhi represented the Amethi seat, before he lost to Smriti Irani.

Earlier in the day, thanking voters for supporting the Congress party and the INDIA bloc, Rahul Gandhi said, “UP ki janta ne kamaal karke dikha diya..."

The people of UP understood the politics of the country and the danger to the Constitution, and they safeguarded the Constitution, said Rahul.

On June 5, the INDIA bloc partners will hold a meeting to decide further course of action.

"We are going to have a meeting with our INDIA alliance partners tomorrow...we respect our alliance partners and we won't make statements to press without asking them," said Rahul Gandhi.

