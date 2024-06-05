Lok Sabha Election results 2024: What if Naidu, Nitish ask for the unthinkable from Modi 3.0?
Lok Sabha Election results 2024: Now that PM Modi's third term depends on Naidu and Nitish, what if the two regional satraps ask for plum berths in the Union cabinet or removal of any key minister? Or what if one of them wants a Deputy Prime Minister's post?
As final results are out, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) looks set for a third term with 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 240 seats, short of the 272-seat majority. This leaves the saffron party scrambling for support from two of its allies, Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Kumar's Janata Dal (United) - have won 28 Lok Sabha seats taken together in the results announced on June 4.