Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: No 400-paar for BJP; which exit poll got closest so far?
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: On June 1, several exit polls had predicted a clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, paving the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form the government for a third straight term.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Vote counting is underway after the six-week general elections, which took place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The Lok Sabha elections were held for 543 seats. A political party/alliance needs 272 of these seats to form a government at the Centre. Early tallies reported by the Election Commission show Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably ahead.