Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Vote counting is underway after the six-week general elections, which took place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The Lok Sabha elections were held for 543 seats. A political party/alliance needs 272 of these seats to form a government at the Centre. Early tallies reported by the Election Commission show Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably ahead.

On June 1, several exit polls had predicted a clear majority for the BJP- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), paving the way for PM Modi to form the government for a third straight term.

A recap of what exit polls predicted in BJP vs INDIA

Most exit polls predicted a massive victory for PM Modi's BJP. Most post-poll surveys forecast 350-370 seats for the NDA and 107-140 seats for the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

Will the NDA achieve its target of winning a record 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Axis My India Exit poll

Axis My India predicted that the NDA might be able to achieve their goal of ‘400 paar’, creating a record for the number of seats won by an alliance in the Lok Sabha ever.

Axis My India exit poll predicted 322-340 seats for the BJP – up from 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections – and 39-61 seats for its allies.

It suggested 60-76 seats for the Congress – up from 52 seats in 2019 – and 71-90 seats for its INDIA bloc allies.

Today's Chanakya

Today's Chanakya also predicted that NDA would win 400 seats.

India TV-CNX

India TV-CNX was one among the three exit polls that said the NDA could achieve its target of winning a record 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

News18 Mega Exit poll

The News18 mega exit poll had predicted 370 seats for the NDA, and 140 seats for the INDIA bloc.

Exit Polls NDA INDIA Others India Today-Axis My India 361-401 131-166 8-20 Republic TV-Matrize 353-368 118-133 43-48 Republic Bharat-P Marq 359 154 30 Jan Ki Baat 377 151 10-20 India News-D-Dynamics 371 125 30 News Nation 342-378 153-169 21-23 India TV-CNX 371-401 109-139 28-38 News18 Mega Exit Poll 355-370 125-140 seats News 24-Today's Chanakya 400 ± 15 Seats 107 ± 11 Seats

Lok Sabha elections result 20245: Latest Trend

According to the EC update, after the early trends, BJP is leading in 237 seats, having won one seat- Surat. The Congress is leading in 97 seats.

Party Won Leading Total Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 1 237 238 Indian National Congress - INC 0 97 97 Samajwadi Party - SP 0 34 34 All India Trinamool Congress - AITC 0 29 29 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK 0 21 21 Telugu Desam - TDP 0 16 16 Janata Dal (United) - JD(U) 0 14 14 Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - SHSUBT 0 10 10 Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar - NCPSP 0 8 8 Shiv Sena - SHS 0 6 6 Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD 0 5 5 Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) - LJPRV 0 5 5 Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) 0 5 5 Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party - YSRCP 0 4 4 Janata Dal (Secular) - JD(S) 0 3 3 Indian Union Muslim League - IUML 0 3 3 Biju Janata Dal - BJD 0 3 3 Aam Aadmi Party - AAAP 0 3 3 Janasena Party - JnP 0 2 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) 0 2 2 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK 0 2 2 Communist Party of India - CPI 0 2 2 Rashtriya Lok Dal - RLD 0 2 2 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM 0 2 2 Jammu & Kashmir National Conference - JKN 0 2 2 United People’s Party, Liberal - UPPL 0 1 1 Asom Gana Parishad - AGP 0 1 1 Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - HAMS 0 1 1 Kerala Congress - KEC 0 1 1 Revolutionary Socialist Party - RSP 0 1 1 Nationalist Congress Party - NCP 0 1 1 Naga Peoples Front - NPF 0 1 1 Voice of the People Party - VOTPP 0 1 1 Zoram People’s Movement - ZPM 0 1 1 Shiromani Akali Dal - SAD 0 1 1 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - RLTP 0 1 1 Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP 0 1 1 Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - SKM 0 1 1 Pattali Makkal Katchi - PMK 0 1 1 Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - MDMK 0 1 1 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam - DMDK 0 1 1 Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - ASPKR 0 1 1 AJSU Party - AJSUP 0 1 1 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - AIMIM 0 1 1 Independent - IND 0 6 6

