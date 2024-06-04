Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: No 400-paar for BJP; which exit poll got closest so far?

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: No 400-paar for BJP; which exit poll got closest so far?

Sayantani

  • Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: On June 1, several exit polls had predicted a clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, paving the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form the government for a third straight term.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Most exit polls predicted a massive victory for PM Modi's BJP. Most post-poll surveys forecast 350-370 seats for the NDA and 107-140 seats for the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Vote counting is underway after the six-week general elections, which took place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The Lok Sabha elections were held for 543 seats. A political party/alliance needs 272 of these seats to form a government at the Centre. Early tallies reported by the Election Commission show Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably ahead.

On June 1, several exit polls had predicted a clear majority for the BJP- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), paving the way for PM Modi to form the government for a third straight term.

A recap of what exit polls predicted in BJP vs INDIA

Most exit polls predicted a massive victory for PM Modi's BJP. Most post-poll surveys forecast 350-370 seats for the NDA and 107-140 seats for the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

Will the NDA achieve its target of winning a record 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Axis My India Exit poll

Axis My India predicted that the NDA might be able to achieve their goal of ‘400 paar’, creating a record for the number of seats won by an alliance in the Lok Sabha ever.

Axis My India exit poll predicted 322-340 seats for the BJP – up from 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections – and 39-61 seats for its allies.

It suggested 60-76 seats for the Congress – up from 52 seats in 2019 – and 71-90 seats for its INDIA bloc allies.

Today's Chanakya

Today's Chanakya also predicted that NDA would win 400 seats.

India TV-CNX

India TV-CNX was one among the three exit polls that said the NDA could achieve its target of winning a record 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

News18 Mega Exit poll

The News18 mega exit poll had predicted 370 seats for the NDA, and 140 seats for the INDIA bloc.

Exit PollsNDAINDIAOthers
India Today-Axis My India361-401131-1668-20
Republic TV-Matrize353-368118-13343-48
Republic Bharat-P Marq35915430
Jan Ki Baat37715110-20
India News-D-Dynamics37112530
News Nation342-378153-16921-23
India TV-CNX371-401109-13928-38
News18 Mega Exit Poll355-370125-140 seats 
News 24-Today's Chanakya400 ± 15 Seats107 ± 11 Seats 

Lok Sabha elections result 20245: Latest Trend

According to the EC update, after the early trends, BJP is leading in 237 seats, having won one seat- Surat. The Congress is leading in 97 seats.

PartyWonLeadingTotal
Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP1237238
Indian National Congress - INC09797
Samajwadi Party - SP03434
All India Trinamool Congress - AITC02929
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK02121
Telugu Desam - TDP01616
Janata Dal (United) - JD(U)01414
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - SHSUBT01010
Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar - NCPSP088
Shiv Sena - SHS066
Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD055
Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) - LJPRV055
Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M)055
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party - YSRCP044
Janata Dal (Secular) - JD(S)033
Indian Union Muslim League - IUML033
Biju Janata Dal - BJD033
Aam Aadmi Party - AAAP033
Janasena Party - JnP022
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L)022
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK022
Communist Party of India - CPI022
Rashtriya Lok Dal - RLD022
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM022
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference - JKN022
United People’s Party, Liberal - UPPL011
Asom Gana Parishad - AGP011
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - HAMS011
Kerala Congress - KEC011
Revolutionary Socialist Party - RSP011
Nationalist Congress Party - NCP011
Naga Peoples Front - NPF011
Voice of the People Party - VOTPP011
Zoram People’s Movement - ZPM011
Shiromani Akali Dal - SAD011
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - RLTP011
Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP011
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - SKM011
Pattali Makkal Katchi - PMK011
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - MDMK011
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam - DMDK011
Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - ASPKR011
AJSU Party - AJSUP011
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - AIMIM011
Independent - IND066

Sayantani

Sayantani is a Chief Content Producer with Livemint. Her interests are politics, war, and conflict. Off-duty, she explores cultural history and the 'Pedagogy of the Oppressed'
