The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance( NDA ) is all set to form its third consecutive government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi . But the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were not on expected lines, with the NDA numbers not crossing 300 seats and the BJP stopping at 240 seats, 32 short of the majority mark in the 543-member lower house.

The results belied all exit poll numbers predicting a thumping win for the NDA. And the only prediction that turned out to be true about the saffron party's numbers was by Yogendra Yadav, the convenor of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan.

Yadav, who prefers to be introduced as a political worker instead of a psephologist, had rightly predicted that the BJP would finish below 250 seats. Yadav, 60, had also mentioned about an ‘undercurrent’ against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. As it turned out, the BJP could win only 33 seats in UP as against 62 it won in 2019 elections.

In an exclusive interview with LiveMint, Yadav spoke about factors that didn't' work for the ruling NDA, what went right for the opposition INDIA bloc and why a coalition government is a good news for Indian democracy. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Welcome to Live Mint. You were the only person who got the numbers right. How?

I am not a psephologist. I used to be one. What I did was my duty as a political activist. All I did in my capacity as a political worker, I just tried to puncture the false narrative that was being put out before the country. And I happened to get the range almost right.

NDA is about stake claim for the government. How do you see Modi 3.0? How is it different from previous two regimes?

Mr Modi's victory of 2014 was a clear majority secured by a political party BJP after three decades. In 2019, his mandate was an improvement and the BJP crossed 300 seats. So from there where it has come down, it's a moral defeat for the BJP. I know, in terms of constitutional propriety, they (NDA) have the first right to stake claim for the government.

But I am more interested in the character of the government. And I believe it would be the government without the 'Iqbal' of the government. Each government rules because there is a certain moral acceptance or hegemony which is power plus legitimacy. That is what ‘Iqbal’ means. That 'Iqbal' was there for the past ten years, but not this time. And that makes all the difference.

That means we are looking at a different regime. I expect to see more contestations than we witnessed in the last ten years, which is to say that Parliament will have debates and opposition will be heard better than it was before.

What are the positives of this verdict?

One, this verdict has reaffirmed the integrity of polling and counting process. And two, BJP getting some votes in South India is good news for our democracy. Because otherwise we were kind of going towards north-south polarisation.

The BJP relies on allies like JDU and TDP in its next government. How do you see this?

The idea that coalition governments are inherently unstable is something that I don't buy. Remember, Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee led a coalition government for five years (1999-2004) which had 23 partners at one point. Coalition arrangements are in the nature of our polity.

Yes, what is to be feared, from the BJP's point of view, is that they would not be able to steamroll everything because there is a South Indian partner - TDP and another partner JDU which is ideologically not aligning to BJP's narrative. This are two very good checks. I think any democrat would applaud it. Checks and balances are key for a democracy.

INDIA bloc got 234 seats. How do you see this?

The performance of INDIA bloc has to be seen not just by numbers but in context. During elections, raids by investigating agencies were being conducted on opposition leaders. Two chief ministers were arrested. Bank accounts of largest political party (Congress) were frozen In that context, INDIA bloc has won 234 seats. Morally they can claim they have won this election.

I would, however, argue against complacency. I believe that INDIA bloc could have achieved more that it did. They could have come out for a joint agenda and promises. The kind of synergy that we saw in UP in last three phases, should have been there in other states.

The Congress has improved from 52 to 99 seats. Who do you credit?

One thing that the Congress did well was that instead of trying to mimic the BJP, they have stuck to their basic secular line . And for that the credit should be given to Rahul Gandhi. After 2022, when every one said Hindutva is the only spectrum which you have to play, he refused to buy that.

The two Bharat Jodo Yatra that instilled that confidence and second yatra oriented the Congress to its core voter base - the marginalised. I do not believe that Congress could reap the benefits of all these changes.

Now that the general elections are over what is the way forward here for the INDIA bloc?

There is an electoral challenge. You have Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand assembly elections in next few months. These are opportunities for the opposition parties to hold on and defeat BJP. Then there are Bihar and Delhi elections too, where again BJP can be defeated.

There is a political challenge of holding on the INDIA bloc which has seen its tensions and a lot more needs to be done to make this into a more cohesive coalition that it has been so far. Above all, the real challenge is INDIA bloc has to align itself with the bottom of pyramid which is where its strength is.

Can you list some underlying trend from results?

One of the interesting thing that the results have shows is that if you focus on votes, not on seats, and if you look that the entire region except the coastal belt from Kerala and Odisha, there is a consistent decline in vote share for the BJP.

That to my mind is because of BJP's politics of keeping the country in some kind of frenzy. I think people are tired of being in that abnormal state all the time. They want to come back to normal issues. They are demanding accountability and not getting answers.

The BJP. when it faces the test normal everyday issues inflation, unemployment, farmers, it has not much to power. Second anti incumbency against BJP MPs. Third the feeling among Dalits that constitutions may be taken away and Muslims fear that citizenship can be taken away. This is all why BJP's agenda kind of didn't work.

What is the road ahead of NDA in Modi 3.0?

As I said, the BJP is used to steamroll everything. But if the allies say that this is not done. and if the presence of allies emboldens some sections within the BJP to raise questions, I think that is indeed a good news for country.

Issues like one nation one election is not just about changing calendar of election, it is a change in the constitutional structure. Therefore these things must go through very careful process. Delimitation must go through deep political debate. So therefore, the more issues the better it is for democracy

