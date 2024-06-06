Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Why Modi 3.0 coalition govt is good news for India. Yogendra Yadav explains
Lok Sabha Election results 2024: Yogendra Yadav, who accurately forecasted BJP's performance in 2024 elections, highlights why the results are a moral defeat for the BJP and why coalition governments are key for democratic balance.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) is all set to form its third consecutive government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were not on expected lines, with the NDA numbers not crossing 300 seats and the BJP stopping at 240 seats, 32 short of the majority mark in the 543-member lower house.