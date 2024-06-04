Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will Nitish Kumar & Chandrababu Nadu play kingmakers if BJP falls short of 272?
Based on the trends after two hours of counting, the NDA might end up at below 300 seats. The BJP on its own was leading on 238 seats with a win in one seat. This number is way short of majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: At least 14 per cent votes have been counted till about 11 am as the results keep coming in for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. From the 527 seats for which the trends are available, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was ahead on 283 seats while the opposition INDIA bloc was leading on 221 seats. The others were ahead in 23 seats.