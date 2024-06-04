'BJP will get less than 250 seats…': Yogendra Yadav turns soothsayer as exit polls get Lok Sabha election results wrong
Yogendra Yadav had foreseen BJP winning around 250 seats or even falling below 230, contrary to exit polls. He had also noted that some NDA partners like TDP may contribute half of their tally without a strong bond with BJP.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance eked out a muted victory in the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday — a sharp deviation from exit polls predicting a landslide win. The saffron party is likely to secure around 239 seats while the NDA Some poll analysts including activist Yogendra Yadav had however predicted such an outcome last week.