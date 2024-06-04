Hello User
Business News/ Elections / 'BJP will get less than 250 seats…': Yogendra Yadav turns soothsayer as exit polls get Lok Sabha election results wrong

Anwesha Mitra

Yogendra Yadav had foreseen BJP winning around 250 seats or even falling below 230, contrary to exit polls. He had also noted that some NDA partners like TDP may contribute half of their tally without a strong bond with BJP.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance eked out a muted victory in the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday — a sharp deviation from exit polls predicting a landslide win. The saffron party is likely to secure around 239 seats while the NDA Some poll analysts including activist Yogendra Yadav had however predicted such an outcome last week.

“I’ve been saying all along that BJP won’t cross 272, is around 250 and can even fall below 230…As for NDA partners, let’s not forget that half of their tally (about 20) may be from parties like TDP who have no enduring relationship with the BJP beyond this election. Interesting times indeed!" the Swaraj India founder told Shashi Tharoor recently.

Yadav shared his final assessment a week before the counting of votes and took a ‘last push’ of anti-BJP votes during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls into account.

“As per the current political situation, the BJP is getting less than 250 seats. And if there is last push (anti-BJP votes) from UP and Bihar during the final phase, and I see the possibility thereof, then NDA may not even get a majority. This will give a possibility of INDIA bloc getting more seats than NDA,"he had opined.

(with inputs from agencies)

