The Election Commission is all set to declare the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 on Tuesday, June 4. The elections were conducted for the 543 Lok Sabha seats in seven phases, starting April 19.

Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi poised to win the Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Almost all the exit polls on Saturday predicted a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Most post-poll surveys forecast 350-370 seats for the NDA and 107-140 seats for the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Modi is likely to equal THIS record of Nehru, however...

The Axis My India exit poll, Today's Chanakya and India TV-CNX were the three exit polls that said the NDA could achieve its target of winning a record 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Party-wise, the Axis My India exit poll predicted 322-340 seats for the BJP – up from 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections – and 39-61 seats for its allies. It suggested 60-76 seats for the Congress – up from 52 seats in 2019 – and 71-90 seats for its INDIA bloc allies.

A political party/alliance needs 272 of 543 Lok Sabha seats to form government at the Centre.

Exit Polls NDA INDIA Others India Today-Axis My India 361-401 131-166 8-20 Republic TV-Matrize 353-368 118-133 43-48 Republic Bharat-P Marq 359 154 30 Jan Ki Baat 377 151 10-20 India News-D-Dynamics 371 125 30 News Nation 342-378 153-169 21-23 India TV-CNX 371-401 109-139 28-38 News18 Mega Exit Poll 355-370 125-140 seats News 24-Today's Chanakya 400 ± 15 Seats 107 ± 11 Seats

ALSO READ: This Exit Poll 2024 predicts a clear win for INDIA: Clear majority in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and…

Lok Sabha Election Results: NDA or INDIA? Here's region/zone-wise exit poll results

1. North

NDA: Most exit polls suggested that the BJP-led NDA is likely to win big in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

INDIA: The INDIA bloc is likely to lead in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh, exit polls revealed. In Punjab, the Congress may take over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is currently ruling the state, majority of the exits said. Interestingly, the Congress and the AAP are part of the INDIA bloc but are contesting independently in Punjab.

2. West

NDA: The BJP-led may be ahead of the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

INDIA: No major gain for the INDIA bloc is likely in the West, as per the Axis My India exit poll. However, the two seats in Goa – North Goa and South Goa – may split between the BJP and the Congress.

3. East

NDA: The BJP-led alliance may emerge stronger than INDIA bloc in the East zone, too, according to the Axis My India poll. The alliance likely to sweep Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Jharkhand.

Many exit polls predicted a surprise gain for the BJP in West Bengal. The party is expected to defeat Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). As per the Axis My India exit poll, the BJP's win in these states may be massively supported by gains from its allies such as the JD(U) and the LJP in Bihar, UPPL and AGP in Assam.

INDIA: North eastern states – Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur Inner are likely to fall in the lapse of the Congress.

4. South

NDA: In the southern regions, exit polls predicted NDA's sweep in Andaman, Karnataka and Telangana. Both Karnataka and Telangana are currently under the Congress' rule. According to exit polls, BJP is likely to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala – the states where it never won a single seat in the past Lok Sabha polls.

INDIA: India's bloc seems to be stronger in the southern region. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the India bloc may sweep Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results: State-wise key takeaways

Delhi: The BJP may score a hat-trick as most exit polls predicted 6-7 seats for the party in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The CVoter Exit Poll 2024 prediction may come as a relief for the INDIA bloc, as it predicted 1-3 seats for the Opposition alliance, while the BJP was expected to win 4-6 seats.

Punjab: The Congress may steer ahead of its ally AAP in Punjab. The two political parties contest against each other in Punjab, and together in five states. Today's Chanakya predicted 4 ± 3 seats for the Congress in Punjab, 2 ± 2 seats for the ruling AAP and 4 ± 3 seats for the BJP. There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

West Bengal: Today's Chanakya predicted 24 ± 5 seats for the BJP in TMC-ruled Bengal. It said Mamata Banerjee's TMC could win 17 ± 5 seats. There are 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The TMC has won majority seats in the past Lok Sabha polls.

Andhra Pradesh: The TDP, in alliance with the BJP and the Jana Sena, is likely to win big in Andhra Pradesh, defeating the ruling YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy, revealed Today's Chanakya exit poll.

Karnataka: According to today's Chanakya exit poll results, the NDA is likely to win 24 ± 4 seats in Karnataka, while the INDIA bloc is projected to win 4 ± 4 seats in the Congress-rule state. There are 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Telangana: Like in Karnataka, Today's Chanakya predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in Telangana too, with 12 ± 2 seats of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats.

Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results: Overall comparison from 2019 Elections

Compared to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the NDA may lose 33 seats in major states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Haryana. Whereas it may gain 66 seats in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, according to the Axis My India polls.

ALSO READ: Exit Polls 2024: Lok Sabha result predictions had some errors too. Details here

Besides, as per different exit polls, the BJP may make inroads in states where it had almost no presence earlier and is likely to gain double-digit votes share in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

Coming to the INDIA bloc, it is believed that the lack of unity among its members could cost the coalition large amount of seats. Notably, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar left INDIA bloc Bihar, Mamata Banerjee's TMC solely contested West Bengal Lok Sabha polls and in Kerala, the CPI(M) and the Congress contested against each other.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!