Lok Sabha Election Results: An exit polls recap of BJP-NDA Vs INDIA in North, South, East, West — Who may win?
Lok Sabha Election Results: The Election Commission is set to declare the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 on Tuesday, June 4. Ahead of the results, let's take deep-dive into the exit poll predictions related to the BJP's and INDIA bloc's performances in different zones and states.
The elections were conducted for the 543 Lok Sabha seats in seven phases, starting April 19.