Lok Sabha Election Results: Rahul Gandhi says can't be MP from both Rae Bareli, Wayanad; 'will decide...'
Lok Sabha Election Results: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “I have won from Rae Bareli and Wayanad and I thank the voters. I need to decide which seat I will retain…”
Congress Rahul Gandhi said he won both the parliamentary constituencies – Wayanad and Rae Bareli – in the Lok Sabha Election 2024, but can't become an MP from both the seats at the same time. He said the decision on which he will be an MP from will be made during INDIA bloc's meeting on Wednesday.