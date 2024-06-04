Explore
Lok Sabha Election Results: Rahul Gandhi says can't be MP from both Rae Bareli, Wayanad; 'will decide...'
BackBack

Lok Sabha Election Results: Rahul Gandhi says can't be MP from both Rae Bareli, Wayanad; 'will decide...'

Akriti Anand

Lok Sabha Election Results: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “I have won from Rae Bareli and Wayanad and I thank the voters. I need to decide which seat I will retain…”

Lok Sabha Election Results: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi aves as he arrives at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. (REUTERS)Premium
Lok Sabha Election Results: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi aves as he arrives at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024. (REUTERS)

Congress Rahul Gandhi said he won both the parliamentary constituencies – Wayanad and Rae Bareli – in the Lok Sabha Election 2024, but can't become an MP from both the seats at the same time. He said the decision on which he will be an MP from will be made during INDIA bloc's meeting on Wednesday.

Follow Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates here

“I won both seats, and I thank the voters of Rae Bareli and Wayanad. But it has to be decided which seat I will be an MP from. I can't be an MP from both the seat," Gandhi said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"We are going to have a meeting with our INDIA partners tomorrow...we respect our alliance partners and we won't make statements to press without asking them," the Congress leader added.

Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala by a margin of over 3 lakh votes, as per the Election Commission's website. He is currently leading in Rae Bareli by more than 3 lakh votes.

Rahul Gandhi extended a “special thanks" to people of Uttar Pradesh as the Election Commission's results trends showed the opposition's INDIA bloc in a close fight with the BJP-led NDA in the state. Uttar Pradesh is a crucial state in the Lok Sabha elections as it send the most number of member to the Lok Sabha at 80.

"UP ki janta ne kamaal karke dikha diya...The people of UP understood the politics of the country and the danger to the Constitution, and they safeguarded the Constitution. I thank them for supporting the Congress and the INDIA bloc...," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi is already an MP from Wayanad. He contested the Rae Bareli seat for the first in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He won both the seats by huge margins.

Published: 04 Jun 2024, 06:17 PM IST
