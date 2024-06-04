Lok Sabha Election Results: SP eats into BJP seat share in UP's Muslim-Yadav belts — was it vote consolidation?
Lok Sabha Election Results: Of the 34 Muslim-Yadav-dominated seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won 22 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. However, the party lost eight of these 22 seats to Akhilesh Yadav's SP and one to the Congress in the 2024 elections. Here's a detailed analysis.
The Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 for Uttar Pradesh took an interesting turn on Tuesday after INDIA bloc member Samajwadi Party (SP) pulled a surprise feat by posing a tough challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.