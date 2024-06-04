'Father's 30-year hard work…': Brij Bhushan's son Karan credits father as he leads in Kaiserganj
Brij Bhushan was denied a ticket by the party this time due to allegations of sexual harassment made by women wrestlers. Instead, the ticket was given to his son, Karan Bhushan Singh.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, credited his father as he registered a massive lead in the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.