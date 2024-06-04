Brij Bhushan was denied a ticket by the party this time due to allegations of sexual harassment made by women wrestlers. Instead, the ticket was given to his son, Karan Bhushan Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, credited his father as he registered a massive lead in the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to news agency, Karan Bhushan Singh said, "I would like to thank people of Kaiserganj. This is because of the efforts of my father's 30-year hard work."

As the counting of votes continues, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is declaring the Lok Sabha election 2024 result

According to the current ECI trends, Karan Bhushan Singh is leading over Samajwadi Party's Bhagat Ram by a significant margin of over 1.44 lakh votes. While Karan Bhushan Singh has secured 552,969 votes, the SP candidate has got 407,978. Narendra Pandey of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is trailing far behind with 42,540 votes in the Kaiserganj constituency.

UP LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT The current ECI trends show a fierce battle as the BJP faces the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc has pulled a big surprise in Uttar Pradesh as it maintains a lead on 44 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP-led NDA is leading on 35, according to trends on the ECI's website.

The election panel's data for polls in the 80 parliamentary constituencies in the state showed that INDIA bloc parties SP and Congress are leading in 37 and seven seats, respectively.

Among the prominent leaders who have taken comfortable leads over their rivals is Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi against Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who, too, has sprung a surprise this time.

Other candidates include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Kannauj, Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri, and Congress candidates Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi.

