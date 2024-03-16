While announcing the Lok Sabha election 2024 dates on Saturday, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that this year, there will be 1.89 crore first time voters and 85 lakh out of them will be women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that in 12 states and union territories, the ratio of women voters is higher than men. The total number of electors in the Lok Sabha polls 2024 are 96.8 crore. Out of these, 49.7 crore are males, 47.1 crore females and 48,000 transgenders.

Addressing the press conference, Kumar urged everyone to “get inked". "We are fully prepared and I request the voters to get inked," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Election Commission of India, Kumar said, promises to deliver the national election in a manner that can add to India's shine on the world stage.

"After assessment in all states, we are confident of ensuring a memorable, independent and impartial polls," he added.

Kumar also warned that EC would take strict action against someone found guilty of spreading violence. "There is no place for bloodbath and violence in the elections...From wherever we will receive the information of violence, we will take action against them..." he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Highlighting the increasing use of cash in state assembly elections, Kumar said, "Cash movement worth around ₹3,400 crores was restricted in the last 11 state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Tripura. This shows an increase of 835%..".

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the CEC said, there are over 10.5 lakh polling stations manned by 1.5 crore personnel, and 55 lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

So far, the ECI has conducted 17 Lok Sabha elections, 16 Presidential elections and more than 400 assembly elections, Kumar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 303 seats, Congress 52, Trinamool Congress 22, BSP 10, NCP 5, CPI-M 3 and CPI 2.

(With agency inputs)

