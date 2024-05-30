150 seats have zero women candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says a report
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: This is the first general election since the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in 2023, which reserved one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. The Bill has yet to come into effect.
As many as 150 Lok Sabha constituencies have zero women candidates this election season, according to a report. This means that about 27.6 percent of the 543 Lok Sabha seats have no women in the fray.