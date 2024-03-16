Lok Sabha elections 2024: 21 states, UTs to vote in Phase 1 on April 19
As many as 21 states and Union Territories are going to exercise their ballots in the Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 19
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting from April 19 and continue until the seventh phase on June 1. As many as 21 states would be voting in the phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections.