Lok Sabha elections 2024: 21 states, UTs to vote in Phase 1 on April 19

As many as 21 states and Union Territories are going to exercise their ballots in the Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 19

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting from April 19 and continue until the seventh phase on June 1. As many as 21 states would be voting in the phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections.

Twenty-one states and Union Territories (UTs) are going to polls in the Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha polls, 13 and 12 will be voting in Phase 2 and Phase 3, respectively. Similarly, 10 states will be voting in Phase 4, eight in Phase 5, seven in Phase 6 and eight again in the last Phase of the elections.

In the Phase 1, states and UTs including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry will be voting on April 19.

Phase 1 elections will be held in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies.

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 543 Parliamentary seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4.

With the declaration of dates, the moral code of conduct (MCC) is promptly enforced across the country. Nearly 970 million voters prepare to cast their ballots across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies nationwide.

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said stringent directives have been sent to District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to uphold fairness as the country votes in seven phases.

Adequate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be ensured, complemented by integrated control rooms in every district. Vigilance will be maintained through the deployment of check posts and drones, he said.

In Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 303 seats, while, Congress could manage to win only 52 seats.

Published: 16 Mar 2024, 08:16 PM IST
