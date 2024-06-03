Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms, going by the exit poll results. Almost all pollsters have predicted a smooth re-election of PM Narendra Mod i-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also predicted to win 400+ seats, which the party aspired to achieve in its pursuit for another five-year term at the Centre.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was held in seven phases beginning April 19 with the last phase held on June 1. The BJP-led NDA, seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The NDA is challenged by the INDIA bloc, an amalgamation of about 28 opposition parties. This bloc was formed with its first meeting in June 2023, with the aim of presenting a united front against the NDA.

The results will be declared tomorrow, June 4.

Here’s a look at the historical feats that the BJP-led NDA win is expected to make if the exit poll numbers are accurate. Remember, the exit polls have not always been accurate.

Second to Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru served as Prime Minister of India for a period of 16 years and 286 days from 1947 until 1964. Nehru was elected Prime Minister after the Congress party won the first Lok Sabha elections in 1951-52 and then in 1957 and 1962. Nehru passed away in his third term in May 1964.

Prime Minister Modi, if the NDA wins, will this equal the record of India’s first Prime Minister Nehru, if the NDA wins the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

400 seats in Lok Sabha

Three major exit polls – India Today-My Axis India, India TV-CNX, and News24-Todays Chanakya – have predicted 400 plus seats for the NDA. If these numbers stand in the June 4 results, it will be another historical record.

In the history of Independent India, it was only once when a party won more than 400 seats in Indian general elections. The year was 1984. The Congress led by Rajiv Gandhi won 404 of the 514 Lok Sabha seats in 1984.

The 1984 Lok Sabha election was held in the aftermath of the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi’s mother and former Prime Minister, late Indira Gandhi.

In-roads in South

The BJP-led NDA is likely to create another record of sorts by increasing its presence in the south. Exit polls have predicted the BJP will open its account in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The saffron party is likely to bag 2-3 seats of the 20 seats in Kerala. The BJP has never won a seat in Kerala. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the UPA swept 19 seats, while the CPM won a single seat.

In Tamil Nadu too, the BJP is expected to make in roads by winning 1-3 of the 39 seats in the 2024 elections, according to exit poll predictions.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led alliance won on 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The BJP drew blank in Tamil Nadu in 2019.

No anti-incumbency

The three straight terms for PM Modi-led government clearly dispels the anti-incumbency fears. The BJP-led government has successfully converted the anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency with the voters showing absolutely no sense of fatigue, if the exit polls hold true.

Be it the rising prices, job concerns or steps like demonetisation and agnipath scheme, which PM Modi's adversaries would often cite as challenges, PM Modi-led BJP has been chosen as as a formidable force to reckon with, by the voters, as the exit polls result suggests.

Brand Modi

Another historic aspect of the Lok Sabha Elections is the relevance that brand Modi carries despite ten years in power. Last year, after the defeat in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka assembly elections, people had started raising doubts on the relevance of brand Modi.

The BJP, led by PM Modi, made a comeback in assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, held towards the end of 2023. Many months later, brand Modi seemed to be as powerful as before as people voted for the BJP choosing Prime Minister Modi for a third term.

Other Records

Some other records that the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 saw include 642 million or 64.2 crore voters casting their ballots in the seven phases that concluded on June 1,. This despite some election phases spanning over the scorching summer days in May and June.

The number of Indians who votes in 1.5 times the total voters of G7 countries and 2.5 times voters of the 27 countries in the European Union (EU).

A record-breaking 312 million women also participated in the voting process in the seven-phase general elections, the poll panel said.

While the 2024 turnout is higher than the 612 million voters who voted in 2019 general elections in terms of absolute numbers, it is about a per centage point lower than the 67.4 per cent turnout five years ago. India had 968 million registered voters in 2024 elections.

Five seats of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) witnessed a record 58. 46 per cent voter turnout in Lok Sabha polls 2024, the Election Commission of India said. This is the highest poll participation in the erstwhile state in the last 35 years, the poll panel said. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was the first major election held in the erstwhile state after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Election Commission also made a record seizure of almost ₹10,000 crores during this election. This is nearly 3 times the value seized in 2019.

