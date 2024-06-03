Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 incredible feats that Modi is likely to break tomorrow if....
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Potential historic feat for BJP-led NDA with expected 400+ seats in general elections and PM Modi matching Jawaharlal Nehru's straight three-term record.
Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms, going by the exit poll results. Almost all pollsters have predicted a smooth re-election of PM Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre.