Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 6 contests in UP to watch out for in Phase 3 voting today— Yadavs, BJP heavyweights in the fray
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Phase 3 polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple is contesting against Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. Taake look at other key candidates in the fray in UP in Phase-3 voting.
Ten of the total 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are set to witness a high-voltage battle in the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on Tuesday. The 10 seats voting in Phase 3 on May 7 are – Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly.