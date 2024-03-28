Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6-time BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab along with Sidhant Mohapatra join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6-time BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab along with Sidhant Mohapatra join BJP

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Sidhant Mohapatra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital on Thursday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda and others with Former BJD MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab, Sidhant Mohapatra and Padma Shri awardee Dr Damayanti Beshra as they join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, two Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs – Bhartruhari Mahtab and Sidhant Mohapatra – switched teams and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

Mahtab, a six-time Cuttack MP, had recently resigned from the BJD. He was representing the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat since 1998.

Along with Mahtab, MP Sidhant Mohapatra and Padma awardee Dr Damayanti Beshra also joined the BJP.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's Odisha chief Manmohan Samal, and national vice president Baijayant Panda were present at their joining.

Soon after joining the BJP, Mohapatra said , "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's double engine government has to be brought in Odisha."

Both Beshra and Mohapatra met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi after joining the BJP.

Recently, several BJD leaders have quit the party for the BJP.

Among those who resigned were a close relative of BJD organising secretary PP Das and popular Odia actor Arindam Roy.

Another BJD senior tribal leader and former minister Balabhadra Majhi had joined the Congress after alleging that he was neglected and sidelined from the party for the last five years.

The BJP were in talks with BJP over an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, but it was not seen through.

Also read: No BJP-BJD alliance in Odisha

In the 2014, the BJD emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the BJP had won a single seat.

And in 2019, the BJD got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.