Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Aatank ka supplier tha ab atta…’, PM Modi takes a jibe at crisis-hit Pakistan in MP rally
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi emphasized the importance of a strong government, highlighting BJP's stance on nation first and efficient decision-making for the benefit of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at crisis-hit Pakistan on Friday, saying that the neighboring country, which previously exported terrorism, is now grappling with shortages of wheat flour.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message