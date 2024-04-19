Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at crisis-hit Pakistan on Friday, saying that the neighboring country, which previously exported terrorism, is now grappling with shortages of wheat flour.

“Hamara ek padosi jo aatank ka supplier tha vo ab atta (flour) ki supply ke liye taras raha hai," he said while addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh.

The first phase of voting is underway in Madhya Pradesh. The second, third and fourth phases of the elections in MP will take place on April 26, May 7 and May 13 respectively.

Here are top 5 quotes from PM Modi's speech in Madhya Pradesh

- “Aaj desh mein vo BJP sarkar hai jo na kisi se dabti hai aur na hi kisi ke saamne jhukti hain' (The BJP government does not get pressurised and does not bow before anyone)," PM Modi said.

- “Our principle is nation first. India should get cheap oil, hence we took the decision in the interest of the country... Today, the condition of many countries in the world is very bad, many countries are going bankrupt..."

- “This is an election to make India a big power in the world. When there is an atmosphere of war in the world, then a government working on a war footing is very important in India. In such a time, there should be a strong government and only the BJP government with full majority can do this."

- “Congress and INDI alliance are busy insulting our faith. These people say that our Sanatan is dengue and malaria. They were against the Ram Temple that had been built in Ayodhya. These people call the worship of Lord Shri Ram 'paakhand' (hypocrisy). These were the same people who did not come to Ayodhya to attend Pran Pratishta. It is just for vote bank politics."

- “Now we are also exporting BrahMos missile. The first batch of this missile is going to the Philippines today. I congratulate all the countrymen."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!