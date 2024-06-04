Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh won comfortably in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency on Tuesday, June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union Territory witnessed its first general elections after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid, polled 454950 votes in North Kashmir's Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency. His rival and former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, conceded defeat and congratulated the independent candidate, who fought the elections behind bars.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Reactions LIVE Updates Who is Abdul Sheikh Rashid? Abdul Rashid, or Engineer Rashid, is a former two-time MLA from Langate in North Kashmir. He has been in Tihar Jail for five years facing terror funding charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He leads the Awami Ittehad Party, but he chose to contest as an independent candidate.

Case in which Engineer Rashid is arrested In 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Abdul Rashid on terror funding charges. The arrest made him the first Indian leader in mainstream politics to be arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Engineer Rashid's connection with Hurriyat leader The quinquagenarian politician had close ties with the slain Hurriyat leader and JKPC founder Abdul Gani Lone, the father of Sajad Lone. Engineer Rashid won the Langate assembly election in 2008 and 2014. He contested the general elections in 2019 as an independent candidate but lost to National Conference's Muhammad Akbar Lone.

How did Engineer Rashid fight the election from prison? Abdul Rashid's election campaign was led by his two sons, Abrar Rashid and Asrar Rashid. The two sons held rallies and public meetings on behalf of their father and expressed confidence that the massive crowds at the rallies would definitely vote for Rashid.

“My father has been in jail for five years now. His arrest made the election campaign difficult. In the initial days, I thought I was alone, but the people kept joining me without any greed, and that is when I realised that not only north Kashmir but the entire Kashmir stands with me," PTI quoted Abrar as saying. Abrar further said that his father always listened to the people and raised his voice for their rights within and outside the assembly.

