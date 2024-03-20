The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday named the first set of 16 candidates for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami exuded confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance would sweep the polls. The party, which had faced the elections by itself in 2014, had won 37 of the 39 seats in the state, he recalled and said it was capable of repeating the performance.

The opposition party named candidates for 16 seats, including North Chennai, South Chennai, Arakkonam, Kancheepuram and Villpuram, both reserved constituencies, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former MP J Jayavardhan and ex-MLA Dr P Saravanan were among the candidates announced by the AIADMK.

Others include various senior office-bearers of the party.

Later, addressing reporters at the party headquarters, Palaniswami slammed the ruling DMK in the state over a number of issues, including alleged deterioration of law and order, and expressed confidence the people would back the party at the hustings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"AIADMK is a strong party with about 2 crore members, 30 years in the ruling saddle and we ensured a big victory in 2014...people will decide (in our favour) as our clout has increased among the public. AIADMK will win the polls," he said.

Asked about alliance, he said parties and outfits including the late actor Vijayakanth-founded DMDK "are with us."

Questioning the DMK if it had implemented promises like the 'abolition' of NEET, Palaniswami said that despite being an ally of the BJP in the past, the AIADMK MPs 'stalled' the Parliament over the Cauvery dispute for 22 days. But the 38 MPs in the DMK-led bloc did not ensure any welfare initiative for the state by raising the issue in the Lok Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We will ensure the voice of the people of Tamil Nadu is echoed in the Parliament," he added. The party's election manifesto will be released soon.

Palaniswami also finalised his party's seat-sharing pact with Puthiya Tamizhagam leader Dr K Krishnasamy, allotting it the Tenkasi (SC) parliamentary segment.

Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

