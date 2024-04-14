Active Stocks
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Alappuzha all set to witness 3-way political battle in Kerala

Edited By Alka Jain

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress nominates KC Venugopal against BJP's Sobha Surendran and CPI(M)'s AM Ariff in Alappuzha for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress candidate from Alappuzha constituency KC Venugopal. (ANI)
Congress candidate from Alappuzha constituency KC Venugopal. (ANI)

The Congress party has nominated its general secretary KC Venugopal against BJP's Sobha Surendran and CPI(M)'s sitting MP AM Ariff from the Alappuzha constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on April 19. 

Alappuzha, also monikered as Venice of the East, has a history of swinging in favor of both the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF as it is difficult to predict election outcomes here. 

Venugopal who represented the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and 2014, is highlighting the alleged failures of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in addressing the people's problems. 

“You can see the enthusiasm from the voters. I have no doubts about a win. I have already answered that question. No one should have any doubt that our main fight is against the BJP-led NDA," the Congress leader told PTI. 

Currently, Venugopal is facing allegations from the CPI(M) that he will donate a seat to the BJP if elected from Alappuzha. However, he firmly refuses to agree with the rumors, emphasizing the main fight against the BJP-led NDA. 

He also defended Rahul Gandhi who is contesting from Wayanad constituency, stating it's not an issue as he is the sitting MP. 

Alappuzha was an important bastion when the UDF swept the 2019 Lok Sabha elections because it remained steadfastly loyal to the LDF under AM Arif. Hence, the Congress is not taking this fight lightly. 

On the other hand, Arif expressed confidence in his victory, saying “I am hundred and one per cent sure about my win. I have no issues with K C Venugopal fighting here. But Rahul should not have contested in Kerala."

The CPI(M) criticized Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad, saying its not ideal for an outsider to contest in Kerala. 

"Last time, when I was deputed by the party for contesting from Alappuzha, I thought that Venugopal would be the candidate for UDF. But he did not contest, claiming that he has other party responsibilities," Arif told PTI. 

BJP candidate Sobha Surendran focuses on PM Modi's image and central government projects, while promising development for Alappuzha if elected. She expressed happiness in contesting against Venugopal and vows to expose alleged corruption during his previous tenure as MP. 

The constituency, with over nine per cent of SC voters among the 69 per cent Hindu voters and over 19 per cent Christian votes, has sent the LDF to Parliament nine times and the UDF eight times.

 

(With PTI inputs)

Published: 14 Apr 2024, 12:07 PM IST
