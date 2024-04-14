Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Alappuzha all set to witness 3-way political battle in Kerala
The Congress party has nominated its general secretary KC Venugopal against BJP's Sobha Surendran and CPI(M)'s sitting MP AM Ariff from the Alappuzha constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on April 19.
