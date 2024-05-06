Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amid rising deepfake content, EC directs political parties to remove fake clips within 3 hours
Election Commission (EC) has directed the political parties to remove the video clips and other content “within 3 hours of coming to their notice”.
Amid rising number of manipulated or deepfake videos taking a centre stage in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission (EC) has directed the political parties to remove the video clips and other content “within 3 hours of coming to their notice".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message