Amid rising number of manipulated or deepfake videos taking a centre stage in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission (EC) has directed the political parties to remove the video clips and other content “within 3 hours of coming to their notice".

“The Election Commission has also warned the parties against misuse of AI based tools to create deep fakes that distort information or propagate misinformation, emphasising the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process," it said in a release.

The poll body said, “…the parties have been specifically directed to refrain from publishing and circulating deep fake audios/videos, disseminate any misinformation or information which is patently false, untrue or misleading in nature, to refrain from posting derogatory content…The parties have been directed to promptly remove any such content within three hours of bringing it to their notice, warn the person responsible in their party…"

Recently, a political slugfest erupted over a doctored video of Home Minister Amit Shah and notices were served to 17 persons, including Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy.

Arun Reddy, who handled 'Spirit of Congress' X account, was arrested in connection with Amit Shah's doctored video case.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Amit Shah.

In the deepfake video, Amit Shah's statements indicated a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it sound like the BJP stands against the reservations in the country.

What did Amit Shah really say? During an election rally in Congress-ruled Telangana, Amit Shah spoke about “unconstitutional reservations" to Muslims. “If the BJP forms the government here, we will withdraw the unconstitutional reservations to Muslims. We will ensure that the SCs, STs and OBCs get quotas as guaranteed under the Constitution," Amit Shah had said.

