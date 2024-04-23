Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Arey doob maro…’, PM Modi slams previous Congress govt in Rajasthan | Top 10 quotes
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying the state ranked number one in crimes against women during its tenure. He accused the Congress of corruption, protecting the blast accused, and dividing Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, saying the state ranked number one in crimes against women during the grand old party's rule.
