Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying the state ranked number one in crimes against women during its tenure. He accused the Congress of corruption, protecting the blast accused, and dividing Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, saying the state ranked number one in crimes against women during the grand old party's rule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a Lok Sabha election campaign in Rajasthan's Tonk, the Prime Minister charged that the Congress regimes were corrupt, protected the serial blast accused, and allowed crimes against women.

“Congress had committed the sin of protecting the Rajasthan serial blast accused...If Congress was in power, it would have found new ways of corruption for itself...," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here are top 10 quotes from PM Modi's Tonk speech - “Unity is Rajasthan's wealth. Whenever we have been divided the enemy has taken advantage of it. Even now efforts are going on to divide Rajasthan and its people and Rajasthan needs to be cautious of this. In these 10 years, you have seen what a stable and honest government can do for the development of the country."

- "For decades Rajasthan has protected the country on the borders. Rajasthan knows very well how important a safe nation and a stable government is. Therefore, be it 2014 or 2019, Rajasthan unitedly gave its blessings to form a strong BJP government in the country."

- "In 2014, when you gave Modi the opportunity to serve in Delhi, the country took decisions that no one had imagined. But if the Congress had been in power, stones would still be pelted at our forces in Jammu and Kashmir. If the Congress was in power, the enemies would still be cutting off the heads of our soldiers from across the border and the Congress government would not have done anything." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- "One Rank One Pension would not have been implemented for our soldiers, bomb blasts would have been taking place in the country if Congress was in power. Congress had committed the sin of protecting the Rajasthan serial blast accused...If Congress was in power, it would have found new ways of corruption for itself...Rajasthan was number 1 in crime against women during Congress rule."

- “While talking to you today on Hanuman Jayanti, I remember a picture from a few days ago. A few days ago, in Congress-ruled Karnataka, a shopkeeper was brutally beaten up only because he was listening to Hanuman Chalisa while sitting in his shop..."

- “The truth is that when the Congress was in power, they wanted to give separate reservation to their special vote bank by breaking into the reservation of Dalits and backward classes. Whereas the Constitution is completely against this..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- "...Congress party has toyed with the Constitution of the country. When the Constitution was drafted, reservation based on religion was opposed, so that SC, ST and OBC castes could get protection."

- “Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in his speech had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's resources. This was Manmohan Singh's statement. Congress's thinking has always been of appeasement and vote bank politics. As soon as the Congress government came to power at the Centre in 2004, its first task was to try to provide reservation to Muslims by reducing SC/ST reservations in Andhra Pradesh."

- "The day before yesterday in Rajasthan I put forth some truth in front of the country and the entire Congress and INDIA alliance went into a panic. I put forth the truth that Congress is plotting to snatch your property and distribute it to their special people...When I exposed their politics, they got so angry that they started abusing Modi...I want to know from Congress why are they so afraid of the truth?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- “In 2011, Congress tried to implement it across the country. They snatched the rights given to SC/STs and OBCs and gave them to others for vote bank politics. Congress made all these efforts knowing that all this was against the basic spirit of the Constitution. But Congress did not care about the Constitution..."

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

