Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the battle for 543 vacancies in Parliament heats up, this is what elected MPs stand to earn
As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 kick off, we deconstruct how much a member of parliament earns as salary. Each MP is given a salary of ₹one lakh per month and a constituency allowance of ₹70,000, office expense allowance of ₹60,000 per month
As the Lok Sabha polls 2024 are set to kick off tomorrow, there will be a scramble to fill the 543 vacancies in the Parliament of India. Besides national and state political parties, there are a slew of independent wannabes who must be campaigning tooth and nail to get a berth in the eighteenth Lok Sabha.