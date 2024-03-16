Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru to vote in the second phase on April 26

Congress-ruled Karnataka will undergo voting in two different phases-- Phase 2 and Phase 3-- of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Elections Commission of India on Saturday announced the voting schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. These 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the results of the elections, known as the largest democratic exercise in the world, will be announced on June 4.

Here is when India's Silicon valley Bengaluru will vote for its four Lok Sabha seats in the polls: Voting for all four Bengaluru constituencies will be held in Phase 2, on April 26. The four seats are Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru Rural.

Notably, Bengaluru is reeling from severe water shortage these days.

Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats, 14 of which are in South Karnataka. These 14 constituencies are set to poll in the second phase of the elections on April 26. The last day for filing the nominations of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state is April 4.

The other 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka will vote in the third phase, on May 7. The last day for filing the nominations of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the state is April 19.

Karnataka has five seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, while Scheduled Tribes have two seats.

According to the Elections Commission data, the state has as many as 53.7 million eligible voters across 58,834 polling stations. Over one million of these voters fall in the 18-19 age bracket.

CEC Rajiv Kumar has urged everyone to “get inked". "We are fully prepared and I request the voters to get inked," he said

Kumar said that this year, there will be 1.89 crore first time voters and 85 lakh out of them will be women, and in 12 states and union territories, the ratio of women voters is higher than men.

The total number of electors in the Lok Sabha polls 2024 are 96.8 crore.

