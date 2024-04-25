Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh in trouble? 5 cases of MCC violation filed against poll candidate
Pawan Singh, an independent candidate from Karakat Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, faces five cases of MCC violations after a roadshow with over 100 vehicles. He quit BJP to contest independently in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 against NDA and INDI Alliance candidates.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Independent candidate from Karakat Lok Sabha seat, Pawan Singh had held a roadshow along with his supporters on Tuesday, following which authorities have registered five cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations against him.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message