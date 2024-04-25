Pawan Singh, an independent candidate from Karakat Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, faces five cases of MCC violations after a roadshow with over 100 vehicles. He quit BJP to contest independently in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 against NDA and INDI Alliance candidates.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Independent candidate from Karakat Lok Sabha seat, Pawan Singh had held a roadshow along with his supporters on Tuesday, following which authorities have registered five cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations against him.

Pawan Singh, who was initially declared a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Asansol, quit after the announcement, only to declare his candidature from Karakat, Bihar, as an independent.

According to reports, Pawan Singh was accompanied by his supporters in more than 100 vehicles during Tuesday's roadshow in Karakat.

Bikramganj sub-divisional magistrate Anil Basak on Thursday said that the administration had given permission for only five four-wheelers. However, more than 50 SUVs and 35-40 bikes were used for the roadshow, along with a hooter-mounted SUV with ‘administration’ written on its board, in gross violation of the MCC. Using hooters is strictly prohibited for election candidates, the Hindustan Times reported.

Pawan Singh, popular as ‘Power Star’ among the Bhojpuri masses, has made the polls in the Karakat parliamentary seat a triangular contest. Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha of CPI (ML) are the NDA and INDIA bloc candidates, respectively. Polling is scheduled to be held on June 1 in the constituency, in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had announced Pawan Singh as its candidate from West Bengal's Asansol constituency. However, a day later, Pawan Singh dropped out citing personal reasons. Notably, the BJP also faced backlash on social media for fielding Pawan Singh from Asansol.

Pawan Singh is the nephew of folk singer Ajit Singh. Pawan Singh's Bhojpuri songs have triggered controversies for their racy lyrics.

His 2008 album Lollipop Lagelu catapulted him to fame, winning the attention of even the non-Bhojpuri-speaking world.

The song Lollipop Laagelu also landed him in trouble. There were sharp reactions, charging him with promoting vulgarity and obscenity, but these songs also propelled him to become the highest-paid Bhojpuri singer.

