A Bihar government school teacher has been arrested and jailed for allegedly telling children in his class not to vote for Modi, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The teacher was booked for violating the election model code of conduct, said Muzaffarpur SSP Rakesh Kumar, adding that the action was taken after the district education officer lodged an FIR.

According to DEO Ajay Kumar Singh, Harendra Rajak's conduct was brought to his attention by the relatives of several students of the government secondary school at Amrakh in Kurhani block.

"A written complaint was submitted by the family members that children were being told by the teacher that nobody should vote for Modi since foodgrains unfit for human consumption were being distributed under the free ration scheme", the DEO said.

He added, "a number of boys and girls from the class also confirmed that Rajak had been saying such things inside the classroom. Prima facie it was a violation of model code of conduct which forbids any government employee from trying to influence poll outcome by speaking for or against any political party. Hence, the FIR was lodged against the teacher for needful action".

Phase 5 polling in Bihar: In the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls, 49 seats across 6 states and 2 Union territories will see voting on 20 May.

Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Hajipur, Sitamarhi, and Saran constituencies will go to polls on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on 4 June.

With agency inputs.

