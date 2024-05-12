Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Brij Bhushan opposes UP govt's 'bulldozer policy': 'Building home is very difficult...'

Brij Bhushan opposes UP govt's 'bulldozer policy': 'Building home is very difficult...'

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Brij Bhushan also sought votes from the Muslim community, saying, ‘Muslims have also made up their minds’ to support

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday opposed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's "bulldozer policy", saying it is very difficult to build a home.

Addressing an election rally in Gonda seeking votes for son Karan Bhushan Singh, the MP said, "I am against the bulldozer policy; it's very difficult to build a home."

"Brig Bhushan Singh is the kind of person who understands your pain and sorrow, that's why I said that building a home is very difficult..." he added.

At the rally, he also sought votes from the Muslim community, saying, "Muslims have also made up their minds" to support the saffron party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: Work is worship: Bijli, sadak, paani are once again the key poll issues in UP

The BJP dropped the incumbent MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Instead, his son, Karan Bhushan, was fielded from the same seat on BJP ticket.

On Friday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court ordered the 'framing of charges' against Brij Bhushan, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, in the sexual harassment case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.

Also read: Use of force to outrage modesty: Delhi Court charges BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh for sexual harassment of female wrestlers

The court has listed the matter for the official framing of charges on 21 May 2024.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot said there is sufficient material against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to proceed with the sexual harassment allegations involving five women wrestlers.

Also read: 100 Samajwadi Party workers booked for 'vandalising' Maharana Pratap statue in Uttar Pradesh

Voting in the Kaiserganj constituency will occur in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20, while the votes will be counted on June 4.

