Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received a solid boost before the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 as their candidate from Surat, Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed after Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected and all other candidates in the fray withdrew their bid to the seat, party's Gujarat chief C R Paatil informed on Monday.