BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat seat for Lok Sabha elections 2024 unopposed as Congress candidate's nomination rejected, 8 others withdrew. Gujarat CM and BJP state chief sent best wishes to Dalal.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received a solid boost before the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 as their candidate from Surat, Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed after Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected and all other candidates in the fray withdrew their bid to the seat, party's Gujarat chief C R Paatil informed on Monday.

Other than Dalal and Kumbhani, there were eight more contenders for the Surat Lok Sabha seat. Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Pyarelal Bharati was the last candidate to pull out of the contest for Surat seat.

The official announcement of Dalal's win is yet to be made. The returning officer is likely to make the announcement shortly.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Paatil wrote: "Congratulations and best wishes to Mukesh Dalal, candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat, for being elected unopposed"

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also congratulated Dalal saying that his pre-poll victory is a “beginning of historic victory" of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"This is the beginning of the historic victory of the BJP in the whole of India, including Gujarat in the Lok Sabha polls. This is a clear indication of lotus blossoming with BJP's resounding victory in all 26 seats in Gujarat..." Patel wrote in a post on X.

On Sunday, the election officer has cancelled the nomination papers of the Kumbhani over "fake signatures of people who signed as witnesses."

In the cancelation order, the Collector wrote that the signatures of the people who have signed as witnesses in the nomination form of Kumbhani and his dummy candidate Suresh Padshala are fake.

All 26 seats of Gujarat will go to the polls for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in a single phase on May 7.

