Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP expels former Karnataka CM Eshwarappa for 6 years
BJP on Monday expelled rebel leader KS Eshwarappa for 6 years for violating party discipline.
The former Karnataka CM will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate.
