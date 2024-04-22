Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP expels former Karnataka CM Eshwarappa for 6 years

BJP on Monday expelled rebel leader KS Eshwarappa for 6 years for violating party discipline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Karnataka CM will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

