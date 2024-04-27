Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP fields 26/11 special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central seat
BJP fields Special Public Prosecutor during 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case, Ujjwal Nikam as its candidate from Mumbai North Central. BJP's Poonam Mahajan is the sitting MP from the constituency.
More to come…
