Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP fields 26/11 special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central seat

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP fields 26/11 special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central seat

Livemint

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP fields 26/11 special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central seat

Mint Image

BJP fields Special Public Prosecutor during 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack case, Ujjwal Nikam as its candidate from Mumbai North Central. BJP's Poonam Mahajan is the sitting MP from the constituency.

More to come…

